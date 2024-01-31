North Korea Closes Two More Embassies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea has closed its diplomatic missions in Hong Kong and
Libya, Azernews reports, citing a representative
of the South Korean Foreign Ministry.
According to the calculations of the Republic of Korea, the DPRK
has closed nine diplomatic institutions since the second half of
2023. Seoul claims that their number now stands at 44.
Before that, the DPRK embassies in Angola, Bangladesh, Guinea,
Spain, Nepal, Senegal, and Uganda stopped working.
In early November 2023, the DPRK Foreign Ministry called the
closure of diplomatic missions a routine reorganization of the work
of the foreign ministry. The Foreign Ministry noted that Pyongyang
is closing and opening diplomatic missions in other countries "in
accordance with the changing international situation and foreign
policy" of the DPRK.
