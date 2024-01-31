North Korea Closes Two More Embassies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea has closed its diplomatic missions in Hong Kong and Libya, Azernews reports, citing a representative of the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

According to the calculations of the Republic of Korea, the DPRK has closed nine diplomatic institutions since the second half of 2023. Seoul claims that their number now stands at 44.

Before that, the DPRK embassies in Angola, Bangladesh, Guinea, Spain, Nepal, Senegal, and Uganda stopped working.

In early November 2023, the DPRK Foreign Ministry called the closure of diplomatic missions a routine reorganization of the work of the foreign ministry. The Foreign Ministry noted that Pyongyang is closing and opening diplomatic missions in other countries "in accordance with the changing international situation and foreign policy" of the DPRK.