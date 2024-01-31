Paypal Plans To Cut 9% Of Its Employees In Coming Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The PayPal electronic payment system plans to reduce about 2.5
thousand of its full-time employees in the near future, which is 9%
of the total staff, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
It talks about the decision to optimize the company through both
direct cuts in the coming week and the elimination of existing
vacancies during the year.
According to foreign media outlets, PayPal shares have fallen by
more than 20% over the past year. In 2023, the company replaced CEO
Dan Shulman. Alex Cross took over the post.
