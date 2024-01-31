Global Air Travel At 94.1% Of Pre-Virus Level In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Global air traffic reached 94.1% of its pre-pandemic level in
2023 thanks to strong demand, the International Air Transport
Association (IATA) said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Air traffic – measured in revenue passenger kilometers, or RPKs
– soared 36.9% from the prior year in 2023, IATA data showed.
With a 30.4% annual surge, domestic travel in 2023 surpassed its
pre-virus levels by 3.9%.
International traffic, on the other hand, was 11.5% below its
2019 levels despite a 41.6% rise from 2022.
"The restoration of connectivity is powering the global economy
as people travel to do business, further their educations, take
hard-earned vacations and much more," said Willie Walsh, IATA's
director general.
He called on governments to take a strategic approach to
maximize the benefits of air travel in the post-pandemic era.
"That means providing cost-efficient infrastructure to meet
demand, incentivizing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production to
meet our net zero carbon emission goal by 2050, and adopting
regulations that deliver a clear cost-benefit," he explained.
Global demand for air freight, measured in cargo ton-kilometers,
dropped 1.9% compared to 2022 and was 3.6% down than pre-pandemic
levels.
Capacity – measured in available cargo ton-kilometers – rose 11%
compared to a year earlier.
