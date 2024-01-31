New UNICEF Representative In Azerbaijan Starts To Work

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Dr. Saja Faruq Abdullah has officially started her duties as the
UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Dr. Abdullah submitted her appointment letter (credential) to
the Azerbaijani Deputy Foregin Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and thus
her official term of office began.
"It is a great honor and privilege for me to begin my duties as
the UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan and to help create a better
future for children in the country. I look forward to working with
the Government of Azerbaijan and partners to strengthen our support
for children, especially in the areas of health, education, child
protection and climate. As the government prepares for the COP29
conference, UNICEF stands ready to provide technical assistance to
ensure that children and youth are at the center of this important
climate event," said the newly appointed UNICEF representative.
