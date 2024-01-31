Ukraine's Budget Receives UAH 32M In Seized Assets Of Sanctioned Individuals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the first time, Ukraine's state budget has received more than UAH 32 million in seized assets of individuals affected by sanctions.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian State Property Fund Head Vitalii Koval on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, for the first time, sanctioned assets are starting to work for the state. More than UAH 32 million has already been transferred to the state budget. This refers to the personal funds of such collaborators as Voron and Saldo, and the assets of the enterprise of Russian oligarch Deripaska,” the report states.

According to Koval, this became possible thanks to the joint efforts of the Ukrainian government, Justice Ministry, State Property Fund, law enforcement and judicial bodies.

Having obtained a court ruling, the Ukrainian State Property Fund is taking measures to manage and administer the collected assets as effectively as possible. In particular, the agency is initiating the removal of the previously imposed restrictions.

A reminder that, in November 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) made a decision in the case following the second claim by the Ukrainian Justice Ministry regarding the application of sanctions against collaborator Volodymyr Saldo.