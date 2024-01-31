EU To Supply Ukraine With Over Million Shells This Year - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The increased production capacity of the European defense industry will allow Europe to supply Ukraine with more than a million ammunition rounds by the end of the year.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this at a press conference in Brussels on January 31 following the informal meeting of EU defense ministers, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
