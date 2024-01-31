EU To Provide EUR 21B In Military Aid To Ukraine This Year - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the two years since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the European Union and its member states have provided Ukraine with EUR 28 billion worth of military equipment, weapons and ammunition, but this year the amount of such aid will reach EUR 21 billion.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, January 31, following the informal meeting of EU defense ministers, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.