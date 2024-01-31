Kuleba, Nuland Discuss Continued Security Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland have discussed the continued security assistance to Ukraine, defense cooperation, the Peace Formula and preparations for the NATO summit in Washington.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said this in post on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I received U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland in Kyiv to discuss continued US security assistance, increased defense industry cooperation, the use of frozen Russian assets, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula implementation, and the preparations for the NATO summit in Washington,” Kuleba wrote.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and Deputy Foreign Minister Iryna Borovets were present at the meeting.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, January 31.