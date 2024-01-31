Ukraine, Turkey Set Up Joint Working Group On Reconstruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the Ukraine Recovery Forum, taking place in Istanbul, a joint Ukrainian-Turkish Reconstruction Task Force was established to support infrastructure projects.

The press service of the Ministry for Reconstruction reported this on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

"As part of the Forum, the Ukrainian-Turkish Reconstruction Task Force was established. It identified the following priority areas of cooperation: restoration of road infrastructure and construction of temporary bridges and overpasses on key routes; projects to restore and develop water transport infrastructure; protection of critical infrastructure and housing restoration; aviation," the report says.

In addition, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Trade of Turkey Omer Bolat and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Abdulkadir Uraloglu met in Istanbul.

UkraineForum taking place in Türkiye

The parties discussed practical steps to involve Turkish business in reconstruction, including elaborating project solutions for the development of the water area and seaports of Ukraine, the construction of roads and restoration of air travel.

"Turkish government and business structures have deep technical expertise and experience in rebuilding infrastructure after the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. At the same time, we have an important experience of working with international financial institutions and organizations. We are confident that such mutually beneficial cooperation will help boost the export potential of both countries, expand logistics and foreign economic relations," Kubrakov said.

As reported, on August 18 in Lviv, Ukraine and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for Ankara's participation in the post-war recovery of Ukraine. The document was signed in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.