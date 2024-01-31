Shmyhal, Nuland Discuss Anti-Corruption And Corporate Governance Reforms

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland have discussed the implementation of reforms, including anti-corruption and corporate governance reforms.

The Prime Minister said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I had a meeting in Kyiv with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland,” he said.

According to Shmyhal, the politicians coordinated work ahead of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform meeting to be held in February.

“We are working closely with the U.S. and international financial institutions to obtain the necessary financial support. We also discussed implementation of reforms, particularly anti-corruption and corporate governance reforms,” Shmyhal said,

According to the Prime Minister, Nuland noted Ukraine's progress in the issues.

“I thanked the U.S. government and people for their extensive support. Once again, I was convinced that the support of the United States is unwavering," the head of the Ukrainian government summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, January 31.