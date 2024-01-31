Woman Injured As Russians Shell Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked a district in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person is in serious condition.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Today Nikopol district again came under enemy artillery shelling. Kamikaze drones were launched over a dozen times. The aggressor shelled the district center, Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities. A 47-year-old woman was injured. She sustained a shrapnel wound. She is now in hospital, her condition is moderate," he wrote.
An industrial enterprise, an infrastructure facility, six private homes, several outbuildings, a truck and a tractor were damaged. Read also:
According to updated information, the debris from a missile downed in Kryvyi Rih district damaged a penal colony building.
As earlier reported, on Wednesday afternoon, air defense forces intercepted an enemy missile over the Kryvyi Rih district.
Photo: Telegram / Serhiy Lysak
