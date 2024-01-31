Ukraine, Italy Hold Another Round Of Talks On Security Guarantees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Italy have held another round of talks on the conclusion of bilateral security commitments.

That's according to the Ukrainian President's Offic , Ukrinform reports.

“Upon instruction of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, a regular round of negotiations with Italy on the conclusion of a bilateral security document was held,” the report says.

The Ukrainian side was represented by Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva.

The participants began discussing the structure of the draft document, its main elements and thematic blocks.

The parties agreed on a schedule of further bilateral negotiations for the near future.

As reported by Ukrinform, in November 2023, Ukraine began negotiations with the Republic of Italy to conclude a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, as provided for in the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office