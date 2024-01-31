Nuland Announces Delivery Of U.S.-Produced Bombs To Ukrainian Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States continues to provide Ukraine with new weapons systems, such as the small-diameter bombs, which are already on their way to the front.

This was stated by U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who spoke at a briefing in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

She noted that Ukraine is stronger and more resilient this winter than last year.

"Ukrainian defenders have liberated more than 50% of the territory that Russia tried to seize after February 22. Your defenders have inflicted massive damages on Putin's land forces and on the Black Sea Fleet, pushing his ships off the coast. And that in turn has helped Ukraine's economy grow. 4% to 5% at the end of last year and into this year – something that countries around the world should envy," Nuland stressed, noting the restoration of grain exports to the pre-war level.

Securing agreement onto Ukraine is vital for EU's credibility - Michel

The under secretary of state emphasized that the U.S. continues to provide security support to Ukraine in all categories,“including new investments and new weapon systems like the small diameter bomb that is on its way to the front, and to support the regeneration of Ukraine's defense industrial base and our own to ensure that we can continue to fight against those who would steal our freedom.”

Nuland also noted that at meetings in Kyiv, she talked about strengthening the climate for international investment and continuing to build up Ukrainian institutions to fight corruption and squeeze out the gray conomy so that American companies and those from around the world would invest in Ukraine.

"Ukraine's victory is obviously vital here. It is also vital for the freedom and security of all of us, and we are all proud to stand with Ukraine," the diplomat said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, January 31.