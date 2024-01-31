Eritrea: President Isaias Met And Held Talks With Italian Minister Of Culture

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation, as part of their series of meetings with Italian officials and institutions, in the evening hours yesterday, 30 January, met and held talks with Mr. Gennaro Sangiuliano, Minister of Culture.

At the meeting agreement was reached to have access to visit the archive and obtain documents that Eritrea has been seeking especially regarding the files of the thousand Eritreans that were unwillingly conscripted by Italy in its war in Libya and Ethiopia.

The Italian Ministry of Culture announced plans to establish a museum in Asmara to preserve these documents, aiming to bolster the historical connections between Italy and Eritrea.

The meeting also resulted in agreements to enhance and expand ongoing archaeological research and excavations at Adulis by Italian and Eritrean experts. The understanding also includes that Italian experts to travel to Eritrean to share their expertise, provide training for Eritrean artists in music and arts, the organization of joint festivals, and the formation of a committee to oversee these initiatives.

They also agreed to conduct meetings in the near future and draft a document for mutual understanding.

Furthermore, President Isaias and his delegation held discussions with Mr. Antonio Paretti, representative of Italian Agricultural Entrepreneurs. During this meeting, President Afwerki emphasized the importance of producing high-quality products and acquiring technological knowledge to enable Eritrean farmers export their goods, which would significantly benefit local agriculture.

President Isaias also highlighted Eritrea's rich agricultural potential and expressed a willingness to collaborate closely in this area.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.