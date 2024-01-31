Uganda: Hon. Odongo Meets With Ms. Hanna Tetteh, The United Nations (UN) Under Secretary General & Special Envoy To The Horn Of Africa

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon Gen Odongo Jeje Abubakher together with Minister of State For Foreign Affairs/Regional Cooperation Hon. Mulimba John held a meeting with Ms. Hanna Tetteh, the UN Special Envoy of the Secretary General to the Horn of Africa at the Ministry Head quarters in Kampala-Uganda. The Meeting focused at regional issues of mutual interest & Key among areas discussed included the current situation in Ethiopia and Somaliland, Somalia, the Sudan and South Sudan. In attendance was officials from Uganda embassy in Somalia led by Ambassador Nathan Mugisha.

