               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uganda: Hon. Odongo Meets With Ms. Hanna Tetteh, The United Nations (UN) Under Secretary General & Special Envoy To The Horn Of Africa


1/31/2024 3:05:40 PM

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon Gen Odongo Jeje Abubakher together with Minister of State For Foreign Affairs/Regional Cooperation Hon. Mulimba John held a meeting with Ms. Hanna Tetteh, the UN Special Envoy of the Secretary General to the Horn of Africa at the Ministry Head quarters in Kampala-Uganda. The Meeting focused at regional issues of mutual interest & Key among areas discussed included the current situation in Ethiopia and Somaliland, Somalia, the Sudan and South Sudan. In attendance was officials from Uganda embassy in Somalia led by Ambassador Nathan Mugisha.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MENAFN31012024002747001784ID1107793495

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search