Chinese, Russian Dms Discuss Military Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu discussed bilateral military cooperation on Wednesday, China's Defense Ministry said.

During their video call, Dong said that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has maintained a high level of development, according to a press release by the ministry.

As 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia, the two militaries should implement the important consensus reached by their heads of state, firmly respond to global challenges, constantly enhance strategic mutual trust, Dong said.

He also called on the two militaries to continuously expand practical cooperation, push the mil-to-mil relationship to a higher level, and play a greater role in deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic coordination and maintaining global security and stability.

For his part, Shoigu said that under the guidance of the two heads of state, Russia-China relations are at the highest level in history.

He also said Russia is willing to work with China to take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year as a new starting point to innovate the fields and ways of bilateral military cooperation, and to push bilateral relations between the two countries and the two militaries to a new level. The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern. (end)

