US House Cmte. Votes To Impeach Homeland Sec. Over Border

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- US House committee voted Wednesday to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as Republicans accuse him of failing to limit immigration at the US-Mexico border.

The vote, largely along party lines, took place even though there is little to no evidence that Mayorkas broke any laws and comes as GOP, the Republican Party, leaders suggested they would block a bipartisan immigration bill being negotiated in the Senate.

GOP leaders are aiming to impeach the first cabinet member in 150 years, alleging he has committed high crimes and misdemeanors for his handling of the southern border.

Senior House Republicans are confident they have the support to impeach Mayorkas, but once it heads to the Democratic-controlled Senate, it is highly unlikely that he will be charged.

In response to Republicans blaming Mayorkas for the uptick in border crossings, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a memo stating, "This Administration has removed, returned, or expelled more migrants in three years than the prior Administration did in four years."

The GOP-led House Homeland Security Committee in a fiery hearing on Tuesday approved two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas. They accuse him of a "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and a "breach of public trust" over his handling of the nation's southern border.

Meanwhile, Mayorkas called "baseless" and "false" allegations leveled against him by House Republicans ahead of a key vote on impeachment articles in the House Homeland Security Committee.

"I assure you that your false accusations do not rattle me and do not divert me from the law enforcement and broader public service mission to which I have devoted most of my career and to which I remain devoted," Mayorkas said in a lengthy letter to House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green. (end)

