UAE Mediates New Prisoners Swap Between Russia, Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- UAE's Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday the success of new mediation efforts for the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine.

In a statement, the ministry stressed the UAE's commitment to continuing efforts aiming to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

It affirmed its unwavering position regarding a call for diplomacy and dialogue to reach de-escalation and support all initiatives aiming to alleviate humanitarian repercussions resulted from the crisis.

The Ministry also expressed its appreciation to the governments of Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation and response to the UAE mediation efforts to make a successful exchange of prisoners.

Early January, the UAE mediation efforts succeeded in the release of captives between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to the release and exchange of two prisoners between the US and Russia in December 2022. (end)

