Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Feb 1-3, 2024)

This weekend, explore various locations like Katara, Souq Waqif, Old Doha Port, Lusail Boulevard, and Msheireb for a range of activities surrounding the Asian Cup. Besides the festive football vibes, more events are happening throughout Doha. Scroll through and see the event you'd like to participate in!

The last 8 teams are set for the Asian Cup quarterfinals clash this weekend! Have you got your tickets yet?

. Tajikistan v Jordan

February 2 (Friday)

2:30 pm

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

. Australia v Korea Republic

February 2 (Friday)

6:30 pm

Al Janoub Stadium

. Japan v Iran

February 3 (Saturday)

2:30 pm

Education City Stadium

. Qatar v Uzbekistan

February 3 (Saturday)

6:30 pm

Al Bayt Stadium

No tickets to watch live stadium action? Here's a list of spots where you can catch the match on giant screens!

. Fan Zone at Expo Doha

. Al Hikma Courtyard-Katara

. Old Doha Port

. Barahat Msheireb

. The Bistro at B12 Beach Club-West Bay (Pre-book +974 5999 6122)

. West Bay Beach

. Hotel Park Doha

. 900 Park Doha

. Oasis-Mall of Qatar

. Heenat Salma Farm (Pre-book +974 5096 0007)

. Asian City football grounds-Industrial Area

. Barwa Baraha of Industrial Area

. Barwa Workers Recreation Complex-Al Khor Industrial

. Lagoona Mall

. The Pearl Qatar Football Arena-The Amphitheater

. Corner Quartier (Qanat Quartier)-The Pearl

. Marina Matchpoint, Porto Arabia-The Pearl

Indonesian Cultural Shows



February 1, 2024

7pm onwards

Katara Cultural Village, behind Building 12

In celebration of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, Katara Cultural Village, in collaboration with the Embassy of Indonesia, presents Indonesian cultural shows for the public to enjoy! Join the festivities for mesmerizing performances, including harmonious Angklung Orchestras and traditional dances like Puspa Qinarya and Sanggar Seni Bhinneka Wakra.

World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024



February 2 - 18, 2024

Various locations

Feel the excitement at the World Aquatics Championships Doha, running from February 2 to 18 across three locations: Aspire Dome, Old Doha Port, and Hamad Aquatic Centre. Qatar is hosting the 21st edition for the first time, featuring 75 medal events in six aquatic sports, including swimming, artistic swimming, diving, and water polo. Book tickets here .

'The Horse, a Grandiose Elegance' Exhibition



February 1, 2024

6pm onwards

Katara Cultural Village, Building 1

As part of the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival 2024, Katara presents 'The Horse, a Grandiose Elegance' exhibition. This art display will showcase gorgeous horse bust sculptures by the talented Andre Guimaraes.

The Katara International Arabian Horse Festival kicks off the festivities on February 1 and runs until February 11. In its fourth edition, the event features an impressive participation of 674 horses from 27 countries, showcasing the beauty and elegance of purebred Arabian horses.

Al Adaid Desert Challenge



February 2, 2024

6:30am onwards

Sealine Beach

Get ready for the Al Adaid Desert Challenge, a cycling and running event that will challenge even the most talented athletes! Covering 38 km of a desert track for mountain bikers and 21 km for runners, the race takes participants from Sealine to the beautiful 'Inland Sea,' Khor Al Adaid. Athletes aged 18 and up can choose between mountain biking, 10km run, 21km run, or the challenging duathlon! Junior athletes as young as 7 can participate in the Run Juniors category, while children 10 and up can join the Mountain Bike Juniors category. Some tickets are still on Early Bird sale! Reserve your spot now!

Art for Peace series



Until March 8, 2024

2pm - 6pm

Museum of Islamic Art

Don't miss Day 3 of the 'Art for Peace' initiative happening this Friday at the Museum of Islamic Art. This weekly fundraising event was launched by Qatar Museums, in collaboration with the Qatar Red Crescent Society to raise awareness and support for Gaza, Palestine. The event offers engaging activities like live paintings, charity workshops, community programs, and more. Show your support and contribute to the cause through artistic expressions and communal solidarity.

Zinatha Women Exhibition



Until February 2, 2024

Saturday - Wednesday: 9am - 12am; Thursday - Friday: 9am - 1am

Galleria Alhazm

The Zinatha Women Exhibition is the perfect destination for a ladies night! Open exclusively to women, this premier event promises a showcase of the latest trends in fashion, beauty, and accessories, while celebrating Arab & Khaleeji Women and Middle Eastern culture. Register now to be part of this celebration of unparalleled luxury at Alhazm, the ultimate destination for women's elegance!

Register for Doha Marathon by Ooredoo



February 16, 2024

Participate in the Ooredoo Doha Marathon next month, bringing together over 15,000 participants across various distances. Choose from the full marathon (42.2 km), half marathon (21.1 km), 10 km, and 5 km races for adults. Juniors aged 13 to 17 can join the 5 km mini marathon, while children under 13 can participate in the 1 km race. Competitors with disabilities can also participate in all categories up to 21km. Best of all, all event proceeds will be donated to local charities in Qatar. Register for the marathon here!

Book tickets to Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024



February 11 - 17, 2024

The Qatar TotalEnergies Open, an annual women's tennis tournament, is set to kick off in less than two weeks! Enjoy free entry to the qualifying days on Friday and Saturday! For the main event, tickets start at just QAR30. Don't miss your chance to witness this annual event, grab your tickets here !

West Walk Oud and Perfumes Exhibition



Until February 3, 2024

Saturday to Thursday: 10am - 11pm; Friday: 2pm - 11pm

West Walk, Doha

Be a part of the first-ever Otor West Walk Oud & Perfume Exhibition, located in the heart of Qatar's opulent Urban Walkway. This event invites you to learn about the art of perfumery, focusing on the enchanting fragrance of oud. Explore a display of exquisite fragrances that highlight the masterful craftsmanship in both oud and perfumery. Secure a spot at this luxurious event here !