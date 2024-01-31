Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain Associated With Strong Wind

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore until 6pm on Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rain maybe thundery at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind expected at places.

It also warned that there is continuous formation of cloudy weather with light rain observed at places on its social media.

The department, in its tweet, added "Partly Cloudy to cloudy weather with chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at places and cold by night. The wind Northwesterly - Southwesterly moderate-fresh in speed becomes strong during thundery rain."

Meanwhile, offshore will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chance of rain maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to southwesterly 05 to 15 KT gusting to 24 KT at places during thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 10 to 20 KT reaches 26 KT during thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 FT rises to 5 FT during thundery rain. Offshore it will be 3 to 6 FT rises to 8 FT during thundery rain.