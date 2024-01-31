South Sound Behavioral Hospital Expands Services And Capacity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hospital extending capacity to 138 beds at five-year anniversary

With mental health and substance abuse at crisis levels in Washington, South Sound Behavioral Hospital has added 30 new inpatient beds to meet the need. As one of the largest freestanding psychiatric hospitals in Washington, South Sound Behavioral Hospital, now with 138 beds, will continue to offer a full continuum of behavioral services to patients of all ages.



Centrally located in Thurston County, South Sound Behavioral Hospital opened in 2019 and treats over 5,000 patients each year. "We are excited to announce the expansion of services that will allow us to treat more patients," said Neil Lacanlale, CEO of South Sound Behavioral Hospital. "South Sound Behavioral Hospital has served the community for five years by providing a full continuum of specialized services to all patients, regardless of ability to pay."

The 30 new inpatient beds are located on the top floor in two distinct units. The new beds will allow South Sound Behavioral to treat more patients in specialized programs including dual diagnosis, detoxification, adolescent, women's and adult programs. South Sound is also expanding day hospital programming to strengthen the continuum of care with intensive outpatient programs for chemical dependency, trauma-focused, dual diagnosis and adolescent populations.



South Sound Behavioral Hospital offers assessments free of charge and individuals can be admitted directly into the programs or referred. Information is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 844-949-8888.

About South Sound Behavioral Hospital

South Sound Behavioral Hospital's mission is to provide outstanding care and unparalleled service, offering a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment to patients in Washington. The state-of-the art, 138-bed hospital, provides specialized, evidence-based behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment. For more information, please visit .

