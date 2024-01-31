Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group Attorneys Earn Super Lawyers Honors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group

Partner and Co-Founder, Attorney Miriam Cooper, has been selected for the 2024 Illinois Super Lawyers list. This is the 12th year Attorney Cooper has been named to Super Lawyers. She has, again been named to the Top 50 Women Lawyers in Illinois and Top 100 Lawyers in Illinois lists. Partner and Co-Founder, Helena L. Trachtenberg has also been selected to the Illinois Rising Stars for the 7th year in a row.

"This is a special day as we are completely honored to be acknowledged for the serious work we undertake on behalf of clients", notes Attorney Cooper. Additionally, "Super Lawyers is an achievement we are proud of, and we congratulate our friends who are included this year", notes Attorney Trachtenberg. To learn more about Super Lawyers and the 2024 annual designations visit:

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group

offers a full array of family law services including litigated, mediated, and collaborative divorce strategies, prenuptial contracts, post-divorce decree modifications, real estate transaction legal services, and other family law legal services. All of the attorneys on the team are dedicated to offering personalized legal guidance and approaches designed to meet the specific needs of each client. As a local law practice, it is an honor to be a member of the business community caring for clients year-round. The practice maintains a headquarters office in Rolling Meadows and additional offices in Chicago's Loop and Lincolnshire, Illinois.

For more information visit: Mcooperlaw

Press Contact:

Rebecca Hoffman | Good Egg Concepts

[email protected]

Telephone: 312-282-4254

SOURCE Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC