First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Names Keith Morton Executive Vice President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN ) recently announced the appointment of Keith Morton to Executive Vice President (EVP), Houston Credit Administration. The announcement was made by Luke Longhofer, Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.



Mr. Keith Morton

"Keith's extensive background and experience in commercial banking are assets that will contribute to First Financial Bank's lending success," Longhofer said. "His expertise will provide immediate value to the our sound lending efforts as we continue to serve our customers and communities."

In his role, Morton will oversee the credit functions for our regions in the Houston area, contributing to the strategic objectives of First Financial Bankshares. His guidance in these regions will encompass all aspects of lending, including credit underwriting, loan decisioning, portfolio risk management, and compliance with bank policy and regulatory requirements.

Morton formally served as Senior VP of Special Assets at Capital One in Houston since 2020. He had an extensive 20-year tenure at Capital One Bank in Houston where he held positions in the Commercial Lending Group of Credit Underwriting Manager, Senior Underwriter, and Credit Analyst Manager.



A native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Morton received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from McNeese State University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Louisiana State University. He holds a Credit Risk Certification from the Risk Management Association.

While we are thrilled to welcome Keith to the First Financial team, we would also like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Marna Yerigan for the great work she has done preceding Keith in this role. Marna has left an immeasurable, positive impact on our Company that we will continue to feel for many years to come. Marna exemplifies our Customer Service First philosophy with her unmatched passion for excellence.

About First Financial

Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at .

