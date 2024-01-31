Paraplegic Rapper Tapwaterz Strikes Back At Dave Chappelle's The Dreamer With Hilarious Diss Track

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TapWaterz Punching Up defending the disability community while performing at the Wavy awards

- TapWaterzLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Namel "TapWaterz" Norris, the celebrated paraplegic rapper and unwavering disability rights advocate, has unleashed a bold and uproarious response to Dave Chappelle's recent Netflix special, "The Dreamer." In his dynamic diss track, "The Dreamer," TapWaterz fearlessly channels his inner Katt Williams, challenging Chappelle's jokes about the handicap community.Expressing his love for Dave Chappelle as a comedian, TapWaterz declares, "I couldn't just let him bully the Disability community like we don't got jokes and voices too! You got jokes, we got jokes too! When they 'PUNCH DOWN,' we PUNCH UP! Let the fun begin!"Live Performance at Third Wheel Comedy Club :TapWaterz is set to perform the diss track live this week Saturday at 7 pm at the Third Wheel comedy club in LA. The performance, scheduled the night before the Grammys, holds special significance as TapWaterz, Vice President of RAMPD (Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities) and co-founder of 4Wheel City, will attend the Grammys and grace the red carpet to celebrate diversity and inclusion.Available on All Streaming Platforms:"The Dreamer" is now available on all major streaming platforms, offering listeners a taste of TapWaterz's comedic prowess and fearless advocacy. This diss/response track is a poignant commentary on Chappelle's special, inviting the audience to join the conversation using #TheDreamer, #DaveChappelle, #DissResponse, and #DisabilityCommunity.Join the Laughter Movement:TapWaterz encourages fans to share The Dreamer and tag their favorite comedians, including Katt Williams, Steve Harvey, Bernie Mack, Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Marlon Waynes, and Eddie Murphy, fostering a dialogue on the importance of inclusive comedy.A Triumph of Inclusion and Creativity:"The Dreamer" diss track is a resounding declaration that the disability community refuses to be overlooked, silenced, or underestimated. TapWaterz's response is not only a celebration of inclusion but also a powerful statement on the boundless creativity of the human spirit.TapWaterz's performance at the Third Wheel Comedy Club promises an unforgettable evening of laughter, resilience, and advocacy. As he takes center stage, the world eagerly anticipates the impact of his resounding reply to Dave Chappelle's jokes.

