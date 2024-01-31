Towne Properties Celebrates Elite 1% Recognition In J Turner Research's 2023 ORA® Power Rankings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

19 communities professionally managed by Towne Properties recognized by J. Turner in their Annual Elite 1% List

- John Recob, EVPCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Towne Properties, a leading property management company , is proud to announce that several of its managed communities have achieved Elite 1% status in the prestigious J Turner Research 2023 ORA® Power Rankings. These rankings, presented in collaboration with Multifamily Executive, highlight the highest-performing communities and management companies in online reputation.J Turner Research, renowned for pioneering the ORA® statistical model, evaluates online ratings for communities across various review sites and ILSs. The resulting ORA® score, presented on a 0-100 scale, provides a comprehensive measure of a property's online reputation, enabling easy tracking, ranking, and enhancement.In the 10th annual Elite 1% ORA Power Ranking, a total of 140,000 properties vied for recognition, with only 1,285 earning the distinguished Elite 1% status. These top-tier properties are recognized for their commitment to delivering an exceptional resident experience, reflected in their high Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) scores.Towne Properties is delighted to have multiple communities featured in the Elite 1% for 2023, showcasing the company's dedication to fostering positive resident experiences. The following Towne Properties managed communities have been acknowledged in the ORA Power Rankings:Bent Tree Apartments, Desales Flats, Fieldstone Apartments, Galbraith Pointe Apartments and Townhomes, Gramercy on Garfield, Ivy Hills Living Spaces, Mallard Landing, Millcroft Apartments and Townhomes, Monmouth Row, Olde Towne in Kenwood, Roebling Row, Tall Timber Apartments, The Enclave, The Estates of Fernview Apartments, Timber Glen, Village of Coldstream, Waterstone Landing, Weaver Farm, Wrights PointThese remarkable rankings reflect the unwavering commitment of Towne Properties to creating communities that prioritize resident satisfaction and contribute to a positive online reputation.For more information about Towne Properties and its Elite 1% communities, please visit .About Towne Properties:Towne Properties is an integrated real estate company committed to creating great places to live for over 350,000 individuals who wake up daily in apartments, condos, and homes expertly managed by Towne Properties. As a company, we are creative, personal, and philanthropic, firmly committed to being best in class. Established in 1961 and based in Cincinnati, OH, our reach extends across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and North Carolina.Media Contact:Anne BaumMarketing Director513-497-1881...

Anne Baum

Towne Properties

+1 513-497-1881

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn