The First“Indie Authors United” Event Comes To Omaha, Nebraska

SOMERSET, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Classieux Concierge LLC , a nearly 20-year-old business located in New Jersey, has selected Omaha, Nebraska as the location to sponsor and host the first ever annual author event, Indie Authors United. This event was created by the company's owner, Loni Mendez, as a result of her passion for writing and her desire to provide an opportunity for fellow authors to share their works of art with people around the world.The event will be held in May of 2025 at the Wyndham West Dodge in Omaha. Loni's commitment is to bring joy to cities across the globe as she partners with other authors to tell their stories and celebrate their creations with their fans and followers. Some of these authors are residents of the city of Omaha and others will be traveling from nearby cities in Nebraska, neighboring states and even other parts of the country.“This kind of event will not only allow the residents of Omaha to network and enjoy a wonderful learning experience, but it will stimulate the city's economy, attracting visitors who will spend money in the great city while they are in town,” Loni declares, with a spark of excitement in her eye.The participants of this event welcome other authors to apply to join forces with them in this display of artistic talent. Any interested authors can contact Classieux Concierge LLC by calling 862-386-7995 or sending an email to ....Loni is a highly recognized and sought after leader in the business community where she brings over 20 years of consulting experience with global organizations. She holds an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Business, has been an entrepreneur for more than 15 years, and has written three books of her own. She is also the founder of Hope for Healing, Inc., a New Jersey Non-Profit Corporation committed to connecting people in need of mental health support with volunteer counselors and therapists at no cost to them, regardless of whether they have insurance coverage.For more information, or to schedule an interview, please call 862-386-7995 or email: ...

