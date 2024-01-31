(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The latest research publication presents an in-depth analysis of the fast-growing global family offices market. The report unveils that this sector is slated for a robust growth trajectory, projecting its steep rise from a valuation of $18.33 billion in 2023 to an impressive $23.82 billion by 2028, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

This surge is fostered by the proliferation of ultra-high net worth individuals and the transformative digital advances sweeping the financial industry.

Against a backdrop of rising global wealth distribution, the family offices space is evolving rapidly to meet advanced financial management needs. The burgeoning demand for personalized wealth management to facilitate asset preservation across generations plays a pivotal role in the market's expansion.

The market study reveals how family offices offer a wide spectrum of services, from estate and tax planning to impact investing and succession planning, meticulously tailored to the intricate requirements of affluent families.

Highlighted within this comprehensive report are the innovative trends that prominent market players are embracing - ranging from disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain to novel investment instruments such as syndicate funds tailored for sophisticated investors. These strategic movements are not merely enhancing operational efficiencies but are significantly reshaping the wealth management landscape.

Digitalization stands out as a key trend, as family offices harness cutting-edge technology platforms for optimal asset management, providing heightened security and superior investment opportunities.

With digitalization at its core, the market further benefits from disruptive models like digital and virtual family offices, expanding the accessibility and scope of services.



The report segments the global family offices market into various categories, including single family office, multi-family office, and virtual family office.

By asset class, the analysis delves into the roles family offices play in managing bonds, equities, alternative investments, commodities, and cash.

Geographically, North America emerges as the largest market, while the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the most rapid growth. Several prominent types of family offices, such as founders' offices and investment offices, are discussed with respect to their specific service models.

The family offices market research report serves as an essential resource for financial institutions, advisory firms, and stakeholders in the wealth management sector. It provides significant insights into market dynamics, regulatory compliance issues, and the evolving needs of the ultra-wealthy-with a particular emphasis on the profound impact of intergenerational wealth transfer complicating the investment landscape.

Key Highlights of the Report:



In-depth analysis of the market evaluation, including drivers, trends, and opportunities in the family offices sector.

Detailed exploration of how disruptive technologies are transforming the wealth management services offered by family offices. Forecasted growth rates and market valuations, alongside geographic and categorical market distributions.

Companies Profiled:



Cascade Investment Group Inc.

MSD Partners LP

Stonehage Fleming Group

Glenmede Trust Co

The Bessemer Group Incorporated.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

UBS Group AG

BMO Financial Group

Cambridge Associates Ltd.

Citigroup Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company

Northern Trust Corporation

Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The Pictet Group

Emerson Collective

Bezos Expeditions

Fedesa Europe

The Woodbridge Company Ltd.

Hillhouse Capital Management

Premji Invest

ICONIQ Capital

Bregal Investments

Gart Capital Partners

Rockefeller Capital Management

Soros Fund Management

The Blackstone Group Inc.

The Carlyle Group Inc.

The Chernin Group Inc.

The Pritzker Organization

The Raine Group

The Yucaipa Companies Tiger Global Management

