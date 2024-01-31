Productive Dentist Academy Launches Investment Grade Practice Seller Readiness Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Program Inspires Dentists to Maximize Their Dental Practice's Value

- PDA Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria PetersonANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the leading dental consulting and marketing firm in the nation, is excited to announce the launch of Seller Readiness, the newest program under the PDA suite of services. Designed to empower dental practice owners looking to maximize the value of their businesses during the time of transition, Seller Readiness offers an unrivaled opportunity to enhance profitability and boost business valuation.Many dentists overlook the critical importance of the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) metric during business valuation, which significantly impacts the final sale value of their practice. Understanding the significance of the EBITDA indicator, PDA developed the Investment Grade PracticeTM Seller Readiness Program to help dental professionals achieve the highest return on their lifetime of dedication to patients, community, and their practice.“At PDA, we are committed to helping dental practice owners realize their true potential and make the most of their hard work and investment,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson.“The Seller Readiness program identifies and addresses key areas of growth, optimizes cash flow, and implements effective marketing strategies, all while ensuring optimal patient care remains a top priority.”The Investment Grade PracticeTM Seller Readiness Program focuses on three core areas vital for generating healthy growth and maximizing business value:1. Cash Flow Optimization: By meticulously reviewing the financials of the previous three years, PDA helps dental professionals identify their financial-freedom timeline and develop a profitability incentive point, thereby creating a balanced budget. This enables practice owners to optimize the sale value, generate EBITDA greater than 15 percent, eliminate cash flow leaks, and achieve a balanced labor cost structure.2. Marketing Excellence: PDA works with dental practice owners to optimize both internal marketing and external advertising strategies. This provides a seamless communication of the doctor's philosophy of care and helps its continuation even after the practice transitions. The program assists in attracting new employees and patients who align with the core values of the practice. This includes marketing audits, employer brand marketing, collateral design, and internal marketing activation.3. Practice Growth Enhancement: The program provides dental professionals with proven methodologies to accelerate robust top-line growth and improve patient health. By engaging the dental team in strengthening four key areas - productive scheduling, comprehensive treatment diagnosis, financial & case acceptance, and master patient journey - PDA enables practice owners to achieve sustainable growth and success.With PDA's Investment Grade PracticeTM Seller Readiness Program, dental practice owners gain the confidence and expertise required to transact their practice(s) with confidence, securing the maximum value from the sale.To guide dentists in their journey towards maximizing the value of their dental practice and ensuring a successful transition, the ideal initiation into the Investment Grade PracticeTM Seller Readiness Program is at the PDA Productivity Workshop & IGP Summit, March 14-16, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. Attendees will have the opportunity to delve deeper into the program's core areas, engage with industry experts, and take the first step towards enhancing profitability and boosting business valuation.For more details and to reserve your spot at the March Workshop, visit . We look forward to helping attendees unlock the full potential of their practices at this exclusive event.For more information about PDA and the Investment Grade PracticeTM Seller Readiness Program, please visit .About Productive Dentist AcademyProductive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade PracticeTM platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email ..., or visit .

