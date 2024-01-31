Polyga Inc. Releases The Compact S5 Macro: An Industrial 3D Sensor For Imaging Small Objects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian 3D Scanning technology manufacturer, Polyga Inc. , has released the next-generation of their popular desktop 3D scanner. The Compact S5 Macro is an industry ready 3D scanner that enables engineers to digitize parts 1 to 5 centimeters in size at 5 micron accuracy. It generates high-resolution 3D scans in under a second, and comes in a rugged enclosure.These powerful features are accessible through the software SDK (SBSDK) which enables easy integration of the scanner into industrial automation or robotics systems.The included software, FlexScan3D is an industry-proven 3D application that enables the capturing and processing of scans for any application whether it is Reverse Engineering, 3D Printing, Medical, or Quality Inspection.What's new in the Compact S5 Macro:5-Micron Accuracy: Precalibrated and tested with NIST artifactsInstant Scan: Accelerate scanning by capturing 5 million+ points in 0.86 seconds.ColorScan Technology: Every system enables color captureExtreme Detail: 5MP Dual Cameras & Multi-Channel Projector Improves ResolutionBuilt to Last: Rugged aluminum enclosures for industrial and lab environmentsIndustry-Ready: External Triggers and locking USB ConnectorsFlexible Integration: Take full scanner control using Polyga's C/C++/C# SDK5-Micron AccuracyThe Compact S5 Macro improves upon the previous version on every metric. Duo 5MP Cameras and a powerful Multi-channel projector enable 2.5x the resolution and accuracy of the previous generation. Scanning accuracy is verified by NIST-calibrated artifacts and VDI/VDE 2634 part 3 standards.The Compact S5 Macro sets a new industry standard in macro 3D scanning.Technical SpecificationsModel: Compact S5 MacroAccuracy: 5 micronsScan Speed: 250ms (0.25 seconds)3D Resolution: Up to 5 millionTexture Resolution: 5.0 megapixel colorStandoff: 130mm – 160mmField-of-view: 59mm dia – 65mm diaInstant Scan + ColorScan TechnologyCapture 5 million points per scan in less than a second. The high scan speed enables you to quickly scan an entire object.Polyga's ColorScan Technology allows accurate and realistic colors using a monochrome camera. You gain the benefits of increased accuracy and detail from monochrome cameras without losing color information.Industry ReadyIndustry ready features like External Trigger support for seamless integration into industrial automation and robotics. Locking connectors ensure secure connections and multi-point mounting enables secure attachments for industrial automation such as robotic arms, linear motion and production environments.Flexible IntegrationTake full scanner control using Polyga's SBSDK. It's enables anyone to develop their own scanning app to control any Polyga 3D scanner using C/C++ or C#. Control multiple scanners from a single PC and easily integrate multiple scanners for an expanded field of view.Built to LastConstructed using aluminum alloy with a scratch-resistant finish, the Compact S5 Macro is built for any industrial application that demands durability. The Compact S5 Macro is one of the most reliable and long-lasting industrial desktop 3D scanners in its class.“We're extremely proud of the Compact S5 Macro. It's a powerful 3D scanner and the most accurate and flexible system that we've ever developed” expressed Thomas Tong, Founder and CEO of Polyga Inc.The S5 Macro is now available for purchase, featuring powerful imaging technology, intuitive software, and a robust design aimed at 3D scanning small objects. For more information, visit the Compact S5 Macro website.For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:Polyga | Contact+1 604-293-1767...For more about Compact S5 Macro, link below.Website +

