Insidelines LIVE, In Partnership With Neiman Marcus, Announce Notable Guests To Attend Las Vegas Event

The live podcast event will take place during Super Bowl Week and includes amazing conversations, a fabulous fashion show, and more!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 2:00 PM, NFL Wives Atoya Burleson and Tia Avril will host the 2024 insideLINES LIVE podcast event at Neiman Marcus. This year's theme, "Bet On Yourself," concludes their fifth podcast season with a live show discussing business, health, leadership, and fashion with a wide variety of notable attendees.Guests include:Holly Robinson Peete, Notable Actress,Sandra Douglass Morgan, President, Las Vegas RaidersSibley Scoles, Host, Talk of the NationKendra Bracken Ferguson, Founder and CEO, BrainTrustMeg Kowalski, Executive Vice President, Level 4 Collective; Director of Sales, D'Amelio FootwearNate Burleson, Co-Host, CBS Mornings and NFL Today ShowDr. Angela Anderson, US Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Operations and Strategy at NovartisModupé Congleton, Global Director at Amazon, Board Member at digitalundividedMarion Brooks, Vice President and US Country Head, Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion at NovartisAdrienne Thomas, Wife of Dustin Perry of the San Francisco 49ersChariah Gordon, Wife of Mecole Hardman of the Kansas City ChiefsChelsie Gallimore, Wife of Neville Gallimore of the Dallas CowboysThese guests will participate in empowering conversations regarding sports, business, health, and more. Additionally, Sandra Douglass Morgan is set to receive the Amplifier Award for being the first ever black female president of a major sports team during the live event.The event is set to also include tantalizing bites, a live DJ, interactive activations, and a remarkable group of women from all around the NFL who are dedicated to empowering and supporting one another. The event is powered by partners Neiman Marcus, Novartis, Starbucks, Trish Macavoy, Good American, Glamourlyss Designs, Amazon, Barbados Tourism, and more!To learn more about insideLINES and register for the event, click here . To register your media outlet to cover, please register here .ABOUT INSIDELINES PODCASTEmpowering millions of women across the globe, insideLINES is breaking barriers through raw and real conversations. From entrepreneurs to athletes, mothers to football lovers - this revolutionary movement has something for everyone! Tune in as inspiring game changers share their stories about sportsmanship, marriage dynamics and career milestones. Through its live Super Bowl shows, thousands of downloads per episode, all-women fantasy league, & podcast dining experience – insideLINEs continues on its mission to encourage female solidarity by creating a safe space where courageous identities are celebrated!

