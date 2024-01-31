Watch: 3 Things Holding Back Renewable Energy Progress
(MENAFN- ING) Progress on generating renewable power is not happening fast enough if we're going to hit tough COP-28 targets. So what needs to change? Watch Coco Zhang's short video, below
Three things holding back renewable energy progress
Stubborn challenges need to be addressed for sustainable growth in renewable power.
Coco Zhang
