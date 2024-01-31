

EQS-Media / 31.01.2024 / 10:10 CET/CEST

Press release

Baby breaks causing career chaos: Many parents feel stranded by employers

Half of all German parents feel they have no support from their employer when returning from parental leave

45 percent of mothers feel professionally disadvantaged by childcare 65 percent of parents would be willing to accept a lower salary for more attractive childcare options from employers Düsseldorf, 31.1.2024.



Working parents want to see significantly more support from their employers when returning to work so that parental leave does not end up inflicting lasting damage on their careers.



In a recent study by The Stepstone Group, two out of three mothers and fathers (66%) reported challenges when returning to work. Half of the parents surveyed (49%) did not receive any support from their company. Forty-five percent of mothers feel that their professional development has been slowed down and more than one in four (29%) are even thinking of quitting due to the lack of support. For the "Working Parents & Beyond" study, over 2,000 working parents with children under the age of 10 were surveyed on the topics of career, family life and work-life balance.



There are numerous hurdles facing mothers and fathers when returning to work: A third (33%) see additional pressure and an increased workload, 23% feel that they are not working enough. Meanwhile, 22% of respondents report that their tasks were not sufficiently taken on during their absence.



Companies primarily offer flexible workplaces and working hours



According to these latest figures, very few companies offer company assistance to support the return to work, such as financial support for childcare, feedback rounds for better reintegration or further training or company daycare centers. However, on the plus side parents say employers are particularly accommodating when it comes to flexibility: One in three reported options such as flexible work locations and home office options (30 percent) and more flexible working hours (39 percent).



Parents also find these opportunities for greater flexibility the most important. More than three quarters would like flexible working hours (84 percent) and flexibility in terms of where they are able to work (77 percent). In addition, they find financial support for childcare (44 percent) and long-term accounts for more family time (32 percent), followed by company daycare centers or nurseries (30 percent) particularly important for a better work-life balance.



65 percent accept a lower salary - if the employer is family-friendly

When it comes to salary, parents would often be flexible - provided the employer offers a particularly large number of family-friendly measures. In the survey, 40 percent of parents stated that they would generally accept a salary 5 percent below the market average in this scenario. 20 percent of those surveyed would accept a salary 10 percent below the average. 5 percent would even be prepared to earn 15 percent less than the market average. However, more than a third (35 percent) were not willing to compromise on salary.



Employers who offer additional benefits here can attract applicants and retain mothers and fathers after parental leave. "The equation is simple: in times of labor shortages, companies need every working hour. And the parents out there need support when it comes to childcare. All of us know parents who are desperately on the lookout. That's why the issue of work-life balance offers immense potential for companies. With a strong infrastructure that makes it possible to reconcile child and career, employers can stand out more than ever," says Dr. Tobias Zimmermann, labor market expert at The Stepstone Group.



"Companies are on the right track with more flexibility, but it does not always ensure sufficient childcare. The fact that parents are prepared to take a step back when it comes to salary if family-friendly measures are offered proves the dilemma they are in. There is still a lot to be done to reconcile family and career," says Tobias Zimmermann.



About the study „Working Parents & Beyond“

In our fast-paced workplace, the balance between professional demands and personal well-being is becoming increasingly important. How should work be structured to harmonize career, family life and everyday life? In October 2023, The Stepstone Group surveyed around 12,000 people in Germany, including around 6,000 parents and 2,000 with children under the age of 10, about challenges and opportunities in the area of work-life balance. The survey is representative of the German working population by age and gender.



About The Stepstone Group



The Stepstone Group is a leading global digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. The Stepstone Group connects more than 110 million job applications with over 140,000 employers every year. With its integrated platforms, The Stepstone Group simplifies the candidates job search as well supporting recruiters with AI-powered solutions for the entire recruitment process. In 2022, The Stepstone Group generated revenue of around €1 billion. The Stepstone Group operates in more than 30 countries - including Stepstone in Germany, Appcast in the USA, and Totaljobs in the UK (United Kingdom). The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide. For more information:



Contact

The Stepstone Group Media Relations

...







End of Media Release



Issuer: The Stepstone Group

Key word(s): Services

31.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: The Stepstone Group Völklinger Straße 1 40219 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: EQS News ID: 1826221



End of News EQS Media