Eckert & Ziegler to Supply Nucleus Radiopharma with Therapeutic Radioisotopes Ac-225 and Lu-177

31.01.2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eckert & Ziegler's supply of Lu-177 and Ac-225 enables Nucleus Radiopharma entering a new era in cancer care Berlin, Germany and Rochester, MN, USA – January 31, 2024 – Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX) and Nucleus Radiopharma (Nucleus) signed extensive supply agreements for major therapeutic radioisotopes. Eckert & Ziegler will serve as core supplier for high-quality Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) as well as Actinium-225 (Ac-225), both in non-carrier-added form. Nucleus will use the radioisotopes to complement and advance their services for clinical development and manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals. Actinium-225 and Lutetium-177 are used as radioactive substances in cancer treatment, emitting alpha (Ac-225) and beta (Lu-177) particles to destroy tumor cells. While Lu-177-based drug products have been approved for different indications and show increasing global demand, dozens of clinical studies are ongoing for both radioisotopes. According to market experts, the demand for Ac-225 will significantly increase over the next decade. "We are pleased to support Nucleus' activities with our Actinium-225 and Lutetium-177 supply and thus contribute to the advancement of radiotherapies,” stated Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler.“The collaboration and the growing demand for these novel radiopharmaceuticals prove the validity of our strategic investments in radioisotope production facilities.“ "The reliable supply with Ac-225 and Lu-177 is a major prerequisite to address the increasing need for radiopharmaceutical development and manufacturing,” explained Charles S. Conroy, CEO of Nucleus.“Our agreement with Eckert & Ziegler will enable us to advance our programs most efficiently and to secure patient access to innovative radiotherapies.” While Eckert & Ziegler has successfully established a GMP-compliant production for Lu-177 in 2023 and is steadily upscaling the capacities, the manufacturing of larger quantities of GMP-grade Ac-225 is expected to start in 2024. About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives. About Nucleus RadioPharma

Nucleus RadioPharma is an innovative CDMO in the radiopharmaceutical industry, dedicated to the development and manufacturing of targeted radiotherapies. With an emphasis on innovation and quality, the company provides an array of services, from formulation and analytical development to regulatory documentation and drug product manufacturing. Nucleus RadioPharma's technology platforms are at the forefront of radiopharmaceutical research, designed to advance new therapies through clinical trials to commercialization. Recognized for its flexible approach, the company offers multiple onboarding points to accommodate innovators at various stages of their product lifecycle. Please visit nucleusrad for more information. Contact

