Epigenomics AG: Supervisory Board Of Epigenomics AG Appoints Hansjörg Plaggemars As Member Of The Executive Board

Epigenomics AG: Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG appoints Hansjörg Plaggemars as member of the Executive Board Berlin, January 31, 2024 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt General Standard: ECX; the "Company"), a holding company focusing on investments in the field of minimally invasive blood tests for cancer detection, announces that the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Hansjörg Plaggemars to the Executive Board effective February 1, 2024. Hansjörg Plaggemars (53) has more than 20 years of management experience in finance in various European companies. He started his career at KPMG Corporate Finance and has worked as a CFO for over 14 years in various industries, including software, retail, prefabricated housing and e-commerce. In 2014, Mr. Plaggemars joined Deutsche Balaton AG and founded his own consulting firm, Value Consult, in 2017. In this role, he supports various projects, mainly with a capital market orientation, in different functions and industries. Hansjörg Plaggemars holds a degree in business administration from the University of Bamberg. Dr. Helge Lubenow, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board: „We are very pleased that Mr. Plaggemars with his extensive management experience and expertise in finance is joining Epigenomics AG.“ „I am looking forward to becoming part of the Epigenomics team,“ said Hansjörg Plaggemars.

