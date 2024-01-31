Plexconcil Partners With D&B India For Export Promotion

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 31 (KNN) The Plastics Export Promotion Council (Plexconcil) has announced the signing of an agreement with global B2B data provider Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India.

This collaboration is aimed at establishing an ecosystem to enhance the export growth of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector.

The partnership is designed to assist MSMEs in the country by enhancing their visibility, broadening access to global markets, identifying potential customers, discovering new suppliers and channel partners, managing risk, and identifying growth opportunities, as stated in a Plexconcil press release.

Hemant Minocha, Chairman, Plexconcil, expressed,“This collaboration aims to empower SME and MSME members of Plexconcil with diverse Dun & Bradstreet's services, providing them with essential tools to overcome challenges and propel business growth.”

Minocha emphasised the potential benefits, stating,“Leveraging D&B's solutions, MSME plastic exporters cannot only fortify their credibility and visibility on both domestic and global fronts but also gain a competitive edge across various platforms within their industry peers.”

Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO India at Dun & Bradstreet, highlighted the strategic significance of the collaboration.

Given that over 99 per cent of businesses in India fall within the Micro, Small, and Medium category, and a significant 94 per cent operate in an unorganised capacity, Gupta stated,“This collaboration is poised to be instrumental in propelling the growth of MSMEs, particularly those involved in plastic exports.”

(KNN Bureau)