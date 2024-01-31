Global Electronics Giants To Establish Mega Manufacturing Clusters In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 31 (KNN)

Big global electronics firms are gearing up to establish mega campuses in India, housing clusters of factories producing a range of products, as revealed by Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw shared that the momentum in electronics manufacturing has increased in the country, with many global players expressing interest in setting up 100-plus acre campuses with multiple production units, reported fe.

The announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative gaining traction, with global firms expressing their intent during meetings with the minister at Davos.



Notably, this revelation comes a day after Samsung, the South Korean electronics giant, announced its plans to manufacture laptops in India.



The move aligns with the company's existing manufacturing operations in the country for feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets.

India has become a crucial part of the global value chain for mobile phones and electronics, Vaishnaw noted.



The modified production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware has already approved applications from 27 companies, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Foxconn, with a collective investment of Rs 3,000 crore to manufacture laptops, servers, and personal computers.

Reflecting on India's success in domestic mobile manufacturing, Vaishnaw emphasised the government's focus on an export-led growth strategy for smartphones and electronics.



Apple's successful iPhone manufacturing in India has set a precedent, with the company deepening its presence.

Analysts anticipate that Samsung's move to manufacture laptops locally will boost its presence in the enterprise segment and attract government orders.



This strategic localisation effort aligns with the broader trend of global electronics firms leveraging India's potential market and contributing to both demand and supply.



As the industry integrates artificial intelligence features, the entire laptop/PC category is expected to experience a significant boost in the near future, further driving demand for these products.

(KNN Bureau)