DPIIT Organising 'ODOP Sampark' Programme To Revive Indigenous Industries

New Delhi, Jan 31 (KNN) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is actively organising nationwide events as part of its 'One District One Product Sampark' initiative.

These events serve as a crucial platform to generate awareness about the initiative and showcase success stories emerging from various districts across the nation.

Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these narratives exemplify instances of 'Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance, emphasising the revival of indigenous industries.

The workshops underscore collaborative efforts between districts, states, and the centre, reflecting a dedicated commitment to fostering balanced regional development.

Conducted in 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Goa, Maharashtra, and Meghalaya, these workshops have effectively showcased ODOP success stories through widespread coverage in local and national newspapers across various languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages.

The tangible impact of ODOP Sampark is evident through live interactions with sellers during workshops, revealing identified gaps in market linkages that have spurred proactive initiatives by DPIIT.

These initiatives encompass supporting e-commerce on boarding, collaborating with states to formulate ODOP policies, refining packaging strategies, and facilitating connections between sellers at the central level to enhance both domestic and global promotions.

These events have successfully sensitised many artisans and farmers about the Government's ODOP initiative. Attendees at these events are immersed in a cultural showcase, offering a first-hand experience of the richness of each state's renowned products through live displays that highlight a diverse range of local offerings.

The workshops serve multiple objectives, providing a platform to discuss state and central schemes, address doubts and challenges, showcase products, and raise awareness about initiatives benefiting artisans and farmers.

Initiated by DPIIT in collaboration with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and State Governments, ODOP Sampark has emerged as a distinctive platform fostering collaboration among various stakeholders, including government officials, ODOP sellers, media representatives, and key stakeholders.

These events provide a dynamic space for real-time insights, addressing challenges, and exploring opportunities faced by local industries, contributing to immediate growth and development.

Each state identifies one primary product from each district, while districts with multiple identified products categorise them as secondary or tertiary. These products span various sectors, including Agriculture, Manufacturing, Handloom and Textiles, Handicraft, Food Processing, Marine, and services.

As ODOP Sampark continues to evolve, the workshops play a crucial role not only in highlighting success stories but also in addressing challenges and paving the way for a more inclusive and thriving ecosystem for ODOP initiatives nationwide.

