Electric Vehicles Pilot Launched For Rural Women Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 31 (KNN) Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), in collaboration with Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), has unveiled a rural e-mobility pilot, exclusively designed to empower women entrepreneurs.

Electric two-wheelers were distributed to these deserving women entrepreneurs in the Anand district of Gujarat and the Dungarpur district of Rajasthan.

The primary objectives include promoting transportation equity, enhancing air quality, and improving rural livelihoods through the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

Beneficiaries for this pioneering initiative were meticulously selected based on various criteria, including vehicle ownership status, basic driving skills, access to clean energy sources for EV charging, regular long-distance travel habits, commuting expenses, and a commitment to utilising the vehicle for livelihood improvement.

Dr. R.K. Singh, Chief General Manager at SIDBI, expressed the organisation's commitment to connecting the last mile and prioritising green and digital initiatives. He emphasised the strengthening of the EV ecosystem in urban areas and the unique approach of reaching smaller towns and rural circuits.

SIDBI's flagship EV scheme, 50KEV4ECO, plays a pivotal role in scaling EV penetration in rural India, supporting the identified SEWA sisters as EV ambassadors to set an example for others.

In rural India, where nearly two-thirds of the population resides, predominantly relying on two-wheelers for motorised transport, this initiative holds immense significance.

NRDC, working with women in rural India through its partners for over a decade, recognises the importance of pilots like this to instil confidence in rural communities regarding EVs. It aims to showcase how an equitable and just transition to clean transport can be achieved and contribute valuable insights for policymakers.

Reema Nanavaty, Director at SEWA, highlighted the organisation's 'Swachch Aakash: Cleaner Skies Campaign' launched on its 50th anniversary. The purchase of these electric vehicles by SEWA's younger members is viewed as green asset creation, providing freedom of mobility and strengthening livelihoods. The initiative is termed as climate justice and the second freedom for SEWA members.

The pilot launch witnessed manufacturers of the EV two-wheelers demonstrating products and engaging in discussions on vehicle maintenance with the beneficiaries, marking a significant step towards fostering sustainable mobility and empowering women in rural areas.

(KNN Bureau)