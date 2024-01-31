Indian Glove Makers Demand Stringent Qcos To Restrict Poor-Quality Imports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 31 (KNN) Indian glove makers are urging the government to implement stringent Quality Control Orders (QCOs) aimed at elevating quality standards of medical gloves in the domestic market.

The objective is to effectively curb the imports and dumping of poor-quality, bulk-packed gloves from countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and China under different non-medical HSN codes.

Nitrile glove manufacturers are scheduled to meet with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to seek intervention against the escalating issue of poor-quality glove dumping saturating the market, as reported by ET.

The surge in demand for gloves during the Covid era witnessed the emergence of domestic players in the market.

These gloves fail to meet Indian standards, with the country requiring slightly thicker gloves and adherence to specific parameters.

Importers are reportedly lobbying the government to lower standards, facilitating the import and dumping of substandard gloves into the country.

Manufacturers of this emerging sector emphasize their willingness to adhere to BIS standards and urge the government not to compromise on quality.

The fear is that a reduction in standards could lead to the bulk dumping of low-quality gloves, without import duties, resulting in India receiving rejected and cheap quality gloves.

The plea from Indian glove makers highlights the need for robust measures to safeguard the quality of medical gloves entering the country and maintain the standards set by regulatory bodies like the BIS.

(KNN Bureau)