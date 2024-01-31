India Emerges As A Global Power In Nano Agri Inputs, Spearheading Sustainable Agricultural Solutions

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Anand, Gujarat, India In a momentous achievement for the agricultural sector, India has firmly established itself as a global leader in Nano Agri Inputs, encompassing Nano fertilizers and Nano micro-nutrients, heralding a transformative era in sustainable farming practices. The notable progress in nanotechnology-driven agricultural solutions has catapulted India to the forefront of innovation, providing groundbreaking solutions that reduce dependence on conventional bulk fertilizers like Urea, promoting self-reliance, and mitigating environmental impact without compromising crop yield, thereby ensuring food security. Additionally, these advancements significantly alleviate the government's expenditure on subsidies.





PM Shri Narendra Modi motivating Siddhartha Doshi on Nano fertilizer development





Beyond established fertilizer companies, pivotal contributors to India's ascendancy in this domain include innovative start-ups such as Ray Nano Science & Research Centre , focusing primarily on Nano technology-driven research. Actively engaged in developing avant-garde products leveraging nanotechnology for agricultural benefits, they have played a key role in shaping India's leadership.





With a commitment to innovation and technological progress, the organization has successfully introduced Nano Urea, utilizing its patented Green Technology, and initiated operations at its fully automated nano urea plant in Mogar, Gujarat, a mere five months after receiving Fertilizer Control Order permission.





Field efficacy studies have underscored the safety and positive impact of Ray Nano Science & Research Centre's Nano Urea, positioning it as a non-toxic and environmentally friendly alternative. This product not only enhances crop productivity but also ensures the well-being of users and the surrounding environment.





Siddhartha Doshi, CEO of Ray Nano Science & Research Centre , stressed the significance of collaboration in the current era, asserting, "Instead of fostering competition, the emphasis now lies on collaborative efforts. As a research-centric company, Ray Nano Science is concentrating on fostering innovation and technological development." Doshi further highlighted the organization's strategic approach, intending to forge partnerships with fertilizer companies and Agri-Input giants, both within India and globally.





Looking forward, Ray Nano Science & Research Centre is poised to unveil a range of upcoming products, including Nano DAP and various other Nano fertilizers and nutrients. The organization's unwavering commitment to continuous innovation establishes it as a key player in shaping the future of Nano Agri Inputs on a global scale.





Nations worldwide are turning to India for expertise and collaborations in adopting Nano Agri Inputs to address their own agricultural challenges. The strides in nanotechnology-driven agricultural solutions align seamlessly with India's commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to zero hunger, clean water, and responsible consumption.