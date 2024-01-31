Keep Your Home Safe This Chinese New Year With Arlo

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Award-winning home security solutions to watch over your home when you're away SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 January 2024 - This Chinese New Year, spend the festive holidays with peace of mind with the help of Arlo. With an award-winning portfolio of home security solutions – from the best-in-class Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera to the newly released Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera , Arlo will be your second pair of eyes to watch over your home while you're out visiting family and friends or enjoying a well-deserved vacation.



Kaira – Arlo's official distributor in Singapore – is also joining the festive spirit with exciting offers across Arlo's products throughout the month of February. Don't miss this chance to up your home security game at a fraction of the price!



Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera



The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera is Arlo's most advanced security camera, offering best-in-class features along with an enhanced user experience and added flexibility. It comes with cutting-edge 4K video capabilities with HDR, an ultra-wide 180-degree field of view and enhanced colour night vision to give you a crystal-clear view of your property day or night. The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera can be placed anywhere that needs the biggest, best view, be it indoor or outdoor, thanks to its award-winning wire-free design , a long-lasting 6-month rechargeable battery , and weather resistance .



Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera: SGD389 (RP: SGD529)

Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera – 2-camera bundle: SGD769 (RP: SGD1,259)



Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera



Looking for a capable camera that can provide both outdoor and indoor surveillance? The Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera – the latest edition in Arlo's ever-popular Pro series – is just what you need! Featuring cutting-edge capabilities such as 2K HDR video quality , a 160-degree field of view , an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and two-way audio , this versatile security camera will give you absolute peace of mind wherever you are. A successor of the award-winning Arlo Pro 4, the Pro 5S takes it to the next level with dual-band Wi-Fi support with 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz connections, and up to 30% longer battery life .



Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera: SGD329 (RP: SGD359)

Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera – 2-camera bundle: SGD569 (RP: SGD669)



Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera



The Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera is the ideal monitoring solution for any room inside your home, connecting directly to Wi-Fi to deliver 1080p HD video with a 130-degree diagonal field-of-view . Even at night, you can rest easy knowing the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera captures video with Night Vision that turns on automatically once it's dark. The capable camera also comes with motion and audio detection that sends alerts directly to your phone, and full-duplex audio that allows you to communicate two-way with your baby. Having privacy concerns over having a security camera indoor? You can easily activate the privacy shield on the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera to cover the camera lens whenever you want to stop recording.



Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera: SGD119 (RP: SGD219)



For more information on Arlo products, please visit .







