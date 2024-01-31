Now Open: BRIX KLIA By Pinetree A New Era Of Artistic Co-Living In Malaysia

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Experience the Fusion of Comfort, Community, and Creativity at Sepang's Latest Hospitality Landmark SEPANG, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 January 2024 - BRIX KLIA by Pinetree (BRIX KLIA), a novel hotel concept, recently opened its doors in Sepang, Malaysia, and is celebrating its launch with attractive room promotions and a unique artistic twist. Catering to both short-term and long-term guests, BRIX KLIA is not just a place to stay but an experience in creativity and community.









Offering a blend of co-living and convenience, BRIX KLIA by Pinetree features a total of 87 rooms spread across 4 floors, along with amenities such as a laundromat, gym, community kitchen, cafeteria, convenience store, and co-working space. This versatile setup is designed to accommodate solo travellers, businessmen and even families.

Since its opening in January 2024, BRIX KLIA has distinguished itself by offering a seamless blend of co-living and convenience. Perfect for travellers on layovers or students seeking long-term, hassle-free accommodation without the need to commit to a rental agreement, providing solutions for a variety of needs.



At the heart of BRIX KLIA is the concept of a vibrant, diverse community environment. Guests can work, live, eat, relax, and find inspiration among like-minded individuals from all corners of the globe. This setting fosters a unique cultural exchange and a creative atmosphere.



To drive the theme of creativity with co-living, BRIX KLIA has started their Artist-In-Residence (A.I.R) program. This innovative initiative invites budding and veteran artists to live at the hotel for a week, drawing inspiration from its eclectic and modern environment.



Participants will have the opportunity to create art – be it sculptures, paintings, literature, and more – that will be showcased on the hotel grounds. This program not only provides local artists with a unique creative space but also enhances the aesthetic and cultural value of the hotel.



As a gesture to welcome new guests to experience BRIX KLIA, they will be offering promotional rates for both long and short-term stays. These include all room setups available at BRIX KLIA, which are their POD, +POD, LOFT, +LOFT, and QUAD. The rooms are able to accommodate solo travellers or even families of 4, with short term and long term stays ranging from RM158 to RM398 a night and RM1,800 to RM4,238 a month for their POD and QUAD room respectively.



In terms of convenience, BRIX KLIA has an abundance of facilities that will be beneficial to travellers. These include a gym, laundromat, entertainment room, co-working space, community kitchen, cafeteria, and a 24-hour convenience store, ensuring you will have everything you need at your fingertips.



