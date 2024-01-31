Applications For $100 Colorado Food Tax Rebate And Utility Assistance Open Tomorrow

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Some Colorado residents could qualify for a food tax rebate and utility assistance provided they apply before the deadline and meet eligibility requirements. Specifically, the Colorado food tax rebate and utility assistance is for low-income Greeley, Colorado residents. The authorities will start accepting the applications on February 1.

Colorado food tax rebate and utility assistance: who will get them?

Greeley's Food Tax Rebate Program has existed for many years now, but it is the first time that utility assistance has also been added to the application. The utility assistance will be credited to eligible residents' water bills.

Greeley residents will be able to apply for the $100 Colorado food tax rebate for taxes paid on food purchases in 2023 and the $100 utility credit starting February 1. The $100 food tax rebate is per person, while the $100 utility assistance is per household.

Greeley residents need to file just one application for both programs. The last date to apply for the Colorado food tax rebate and utility assistance is May 31. To qualify for the rebate and assistance programs, residents need to meet the set income threshold based on the number of family members.

For instance, the threshold income for a household with one member is $36,972; with two members, it is $48,360; for three, it is $59,736; for four, it is $71,112; for five, it is $82,500; for six, it is $93,876; for seven, it is $96,012; for eight, it is $98,148; and for each additional person after eight, the threshold income increases by $2,124.

In addition to meeting the income threshold, applicants must have lived in Greeley for at least ten months in 2023 and be Greeley residents at the time of application. The same requirements apply to both programs.

How to apply

To complete the application for the Colorado food tax rebate and utility assistance, applicants need to provide their ID and proof of residency, as well as income proof, including Social Security benefits , VA benefits, social assistance, wages and any other income.

Applicants can claim the rebate for family members claimed as legal dependents on federal form 1040. The Social Security number of each applicant needs to be provided at the time of filing the application.

Applicants need to visit greeleygov/finance to apply for the food rebate and utility assistance. The application form is available in English, Spanish, Malay and Somali. Moreover, paper application and bilingual assistance are available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday) at Greeley City Hall, 1000 10th Street. Applicants can also call (970) 350-9748 for assistance.

Food tax rebate checks will be printed periodically and mailed to the address on the application. The utility credit will be applied to the selected applicant's water bill after their income is verified. It could take up to 3 weeks from filing the application before the food tax rebate check is mailed and the water bill credit applied.

Visit the city's website for more information on the food tax rebate and utility assistance.