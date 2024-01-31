GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCES 2024 STRATEGIC PRIORITIES AT ANNUAL DINNER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership unveiled its 2024 Strategic Priorities and shared its 2023 accomplishments at its Annual Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center at the Iowa Events Center.

The Partnership's 2023 results demonstrated growth and increased momentum in Greater Des Moines (DSM). The Partnership announced its economic development work with state and local partners that resulted in 31 relocation and expansion projects and $2 billion in capital investment in DSM.

The Partnership also unveiled its 2023 Annual Report

to highlight the prior year's successes at the Annual Dinner. View the full report .

"Our community has long been successful because of countless people who have stepped up when their time comes to lead. We work together to prepare for the future, to create a shared vision, and to work as one to push the needle on growth and making our region even stronger," said Mike McCoy, CEO of NCMIC Group and 2023 Board Chair of The Partnership. "In 2023, the Greater Des Moines region saw great strides in economic advancements, innovative talent engagement and support for placemaking projects including the Des Moines International Airport terminal project."

During the program, Partnership 2024 Board Chair David Stark, Chief of Government Affairs & Philanthropy at UnityPoint Health, unveiled the six Strategic Priorities for The Partnership in 2024.

The Partnership's 2024 Strategic Priorities are:

Economic Development:



Economic Development: Increase economic development project leads, expand pipeline of prospects, assist business location and expansions, promote DSM RFI Ready program and intentionally leverage data to drive economic development efforts.

Talent Development: Expand internship and leadership development programming to grow local talent and activate the DSM Workforce Collaborative recommendations.

The Partnership will work with Principal Financial Group® and the Principal® Charity Classic to create a new community-driven work-based learning program to prepare high school students for the future of work. The Partnership will also be launching a new program that connects highly engaged prospective talent with DSM super connectors and ambassadors.

Quality of Life

Placemaking Projects:

Enhance the vibrancy of DSM through supporting regional quality of life placemaking projects throughout the region. Assist with project needs that will lead to development, funding sources, messaging, storytelling, advocacy and regional engagement for projects.

Global

DSM Talent Study:

Conduct Global DSM Talent study.

From 2010 – 2020,

the DSM region increased

its foreign-born population by nearly 50% - the second-highest rate in the nation.

This priority will build on that momentum with intentional steps that can be taken to help attract and retain talent from around the world.



Activating the Capital Crossroads Roadmap:

Support implementation of Capital Crossroads roadmap with regional partners. Community visioning is one of the elements of the community's success. Regional partners have unveiled the Capital Crossroads: Central Iowa's Roadmap to Opportunity and Prosperity for All.

Regional Storytelling: Amplify the DSM USA story loud, bold and broad through media relations and website efforts for strategic storytelling and implement a

new regional community integration strategy to advance rural, suburban and urban relationships.

"These are priorities that our Investors, Affiliate Chambers and Members asked for, and we are prepared to tackle them as One Partnership," Stark said. "Maintaining a healthy community requires continuous work. We must continue to identify opportunities and ask "what's next" to stay on the cutting edge as a premier place for economic development and talent attraction."

The Partnership also announced its Board of Directors and Executive Board. In addition to Stark's role as Chair and McCoy's role as Past Chair, Jeff Rommel with Nationwide and Miriam Erickson Brown with Anderson Erickson Dairy will serve as Vice Chairs, Rowena Crosbie with Tero International, Inc. will serve as Secretary and Rick Tiwald with Deloitte will serve as Treasurer. See the full list of the 2024 Greater Des Moines Partnership Board of Directors and Executive Board.

This year's Annual Dinner keynote presentation was headlined by former NFL quarterback Alex Smith. Smith played for 16 seasons in the NFL for San Francisco, Kansas City and Washington, and was selected to three Pro Bowls as one of the most outstanding players in the league. He overcame a life-threatening injury to make it back on the field against the odds. Smith was able to share a message of teamwork and overcoming adversity.

