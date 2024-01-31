(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SuperCom is an electronic monitoring solutions developer and provider that offers the PureSecurity(TM) Suite, a comprehensive range of products that include a domestic violence monitoring solution, a GPS tracking platform called PureTrack(TM), a house arrest enforcement solution, and an inmate monitoring solution

The company holds that its advanced domestic violence monitoring solution could play a vital role for enhancing public safety measures, particularly in light of a recent cases emphasizing the critical need for effective response in domestic violence situations An Illinois appellate court recently upheld a $3 million jury award to the estate of the late Vanessa Taylor, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, after finding sufficient evidence that two officers“cared more about going home” than protecting Taylor

On June 30, 2015, about 25 hours after the Chicago Police Department (“CPD”) had responded to a domestic violence call at a West Side, Chicago, apartment, Vanessa Taylor was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, James Thomas. The death led to a wrongful death and survival action lawsuit against the City of Chicago, following which a Cook County jury found the city liable for Taylor's death and awarded her estate $3 million,“which is believed to be a record civil judgment under the Illinois Domestic Violence Act,” according to an article in the Chicago Tribune ( ).

The jury found that Taylor's death was caused by CPD's breach of its duty to protect her under the Domestic Violence Act. When officers responded to the initial call, placed on June 28, they found Taylor's boyfriend, James Thomas, in a mental health crisis that prompted them to transport him to the...

