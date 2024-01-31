(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Toggle3D

(CSE: TGGL) (OTC: TGGLF) (FSE: Q0C) , the all-in-one 3D modeling solution harnessing the power of generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is reporting that in Q4 2023, it saw a 75% jump in usage. According to the report, the Toggle3D platform has 27,192 users, with 26,504, or 97%, having logged in within the last 30 days; those users come from around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Australia, New Zealand, India, Brazil, Argentina and more. The company is planning to monetize this usage in the first quarter of 2024 by charging a $10/pay per use business model that is better aligned with the current use cases in the platform. In addition, the company is planning to launch an updated version of Toggle3D, which will include exciting new features, including

Nextech3D's in-house built, AI-powered 3D model search engine. The new search engine integrates computer vision and artificial intelligence that enhances and refines the 3D modeling process.“I'm pleased to see Toggle usage rate jump 75% in Q4 and continue to see the usage jump in 2024,” said Toggle3D

CEO Evan Gappelberg in the press release.“It's exciting that we have attracted such a diverse group of users in a short period, which includes designers, architects, 3D modelers, prototyping and more. I believe Toggle can quickly become a daily destination platform as it is the easiest to use all-in-one platform for all 3D modeling needs.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Toggle3D

Toggle3D is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models. The platform serves various industries within the $160 billion computer-generated imagery (“CGI”) market. With its augmented reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise. For more information about the company, please visit

.

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire

(“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="..." target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">... AINewsWire is powered by

IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published:imer,