Report Says Global Crypto Users Reached 580M Last Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Theglobal count of crypto owners
experienced an upswing in 2023, surging by 34% to reach a massive 580 million by December, according to a recent
Crypto report . Remarkably, the surge in crypto adoption occurred against the backdrop of various macrochallenges, including the pandemic's aftereffects, changes in Western central banks' monetary policies to control inflation, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Europe.
According to the report, Bitcoin ownership experienced a 33% increase, rising from 222 million at the start of 2023 to a staggering 296 million by year-end, claiming 51% of the global crypto community. On the other hand, ethereum ownership grew from 89 million in January to 124 million in December, a 39%...
