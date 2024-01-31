Investornewsbreaks - Splash Beverage Group Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) Appoints Seasoned Veteran As New CFO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Splash Beverage (NYSE American: SBEV) , a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, has named a new chief financial officer; the company announced that Stacy McLaughlin will be joining the company. As CFO, McLaughlin will overseeing all financial aspects of the company including accounting, tax, financial planning and analysis, treasury, M&A activities and capital markets. Previously the chief financial officer at Material Technologies Corp., McLaughlin has more than two decades of experience in the finance and accounting spaces. Before she served at Material Technologies, she worked at Willdan Group Inc., joining the company as compliance manager and eventually becoming vice president and CFO. While at Willdan, she managed accounting and finance functions, SEC reporting, investor relations and treasury, as well as a follow-on equity offering. Other roles she has taken on include senior associate at Windes & McClaughry Accountancy Corporation and senior audit associate KPMG LLP.“Stacy's impressive financial and operational experience, especially her deep knowledge of public finance and accounting, capital markets, in addition to managing $400 million in revenue in a previous role, will be a tremendous asset to our executive team at Splash,” said Splash Beverage CEO Robert Nistico in the press release.“Someone of Stacy's caliber joining the team is an important validation of our vision, 'growth through acquisition and public compliance.'

Stacy is stepping into a critical role, and her financial acumen is exactly what we need, at exactly the right time. We're thrilled to have her on the executive team and look forward to her contributions to our continued success at Splash.”

About Splash Beverage Group Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangrias, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drinks. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution. For more information about the company, please visit

.

