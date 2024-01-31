(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) , an innovator in automotive vision systems, is reporting on a recent announcement from affiliate

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) . Rail Vision announced that its next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based computer will be incorporated into its main line and switch yard systems. Foresight owns 10.2% of Rail Vision's outstanding share capital. According to Foresight's report, the new system features advanced real-time, deep-learning capabilities and compliance with strict railway standards, and represents significant progress compared to existing AI-based solutions. The system is designed to offer exceptional ability in obstacle detection and identification under all types of weather and visibility conditions with real-time operational capacity in both software and firmware that delivers a“new era of responsiveness and efficiency in railway safety management.” The report also noted that the system's design focuses on scalability, meaning that it has the ability to remain at the forefront of technological advancements. A technology company focused on revolutionizing railway safety and the data-related market, Rail Vision has developed cutting-edge, artificial-intelligence-based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways.“Rail Vision's next-generation AI computer system is a significant milestone in railway safety technology,” said Rail Vision CEO Shahar Hania in the press release.“This innovation embodies our unwavering commitment to advancing railway security, marrying cutting-edge AI with real-time processing to prevent accidents and save lives. Our system, technology and cloud connectivity are a transformative leap forward, marking a new chapter in intelligent railway operations.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Foresight

Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings is a technology company developing smart multispectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the company's wholly owned subsidiaries - Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. - Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions. Foresight vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (“3D”) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time, precollision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

IBN