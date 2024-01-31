Investornewsbreaks - Doubledown Interactive Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) Announces Plans To Release Financial Report, Schedules Earnings Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) , a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, will release its Q4 2023 and FY 2023 financial results next month. The company plans to release the report market close on Feb. 13, 2024; the company will host a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET the same day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public. During the event, members of the DDI management team will review the financial report, provide a business update, and answer questions during a Q&A session. A replay of the call and webcast will be uploaded to the company's investor relations website shortly after the event.

About DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd.

DoubleDown Interactive is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. The company is the creator of multiformat interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. DDI's flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. Following its acquisition of SuprNation in October 2023, the Company also operates three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe. For more information about this company, please visit .

